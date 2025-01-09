Backcountry skier killed in Colorado avalanche, conditions remain dangerous

The first deadly avalanche accident of the season occurred on Tuesday. A backcountry skier was caught, carried and killed in an avalanche on Red Mountain Number 3 in the Northern San Juan Mountains. Colorado averages six avalanche deaths each year.

In 2024, two deaths were recorded, but the previous year was one of the state's most deadly with 11 deaths. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging backcountry travelers to exercise extra caution across the Colorado mountains through the weekend as dangerous avalanche conditions persist.

CAIC

In the last two weeks, the CAIC has received more than 11 reports of people being caught in avalanches including skiers, a snowmobiler, and a snowshoer. The CAIC warns that although the chances of triggering an avalanche are going down, the consequences are not.

"The in-your-face glaring red flags that are big rumbling audible collapse or prominent shooting cracks are waning. They haven't disappeared, but they are going down in frequency which puts us into this scary proposition where you may travel all day and don't see any signs of instability until you trigger a really large and dangerous avalanche," CAIC Deputy Director, Brian Lazar said.

CAIC

According to the CAIC, you can trigger a large avalanche from below, or even from hundreds of feet away. You can find safer travel on low-angled slopes well away from steep terrain.