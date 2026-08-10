Colorado 5th grader "arrested" for refusing to let mom take back-to-school photo

On the first day of school, a Colorado grade schooler learned the consequences for not listening to his mother.

Keenesburg resident Amanda Stolz was driving her son, Colton, to school Monday morning when she encountered one of the town's officers.

Keenesburg Police Officer Jack Ross takes Colton Stolz into custody Monday morning Stolz allegedly refused to let his mother take a back-to-school photo before his first day of 5th grade. Amanda Stolz/Facebook

"He was giving me some trouble," Stolz said of her son. She wanted to take Colton's photo on his first day of 5th grade.

Colton resisted.

Amanda Stolz/Facebook

She turned to the law for help.

"[S]o Officer Jack had to step in," she later recounted on social media, "and inform him that refusing your mom a first-day-of-school picture is, in fact, against the law."

The emergency lights came on and the handcuffs came out. Keenesburg Officer Jack Ross briefly took Colton into custody.

"It was awesome that Officer Jack took it serious," Stolz told CBS Colorado. "We were like, 'Well, I guess we have you back-to-school pictures now, don't we?'"

Amanda Stolz/Facebook

CBS Colorado is trying to confirm which state statute was cited as the offense, and also whether booking photos are allowed in the school's yearbook.

Meanwhile, mom...er, Stolz...couldn't help celebrating online.

"Here's to 5th grade buddy!"