Eating more avocados could lower risk of Type 2 diabetes in women, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Eating more avocados could help women stave off Type 2 diabetes, a new study found. 

Avocados contain antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and cell damage, which might increase the risk of chronic illness. They are also high in fat and fiber and don't trigger spikes in glucose and insulin.  

In this study, a team of researchers, including two who work for the Avocado Nutrition Center, analyzed dietary information on more than 25,000 Mexican adults.  

They found that women who ate avocados showed a 22 percent to 29 percent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The same protective effect was not observed in men, and it's not clear why. though hormonal shifts over a woman's lifespan may contribute.  

And this doesn't mean you can stave off diabetes just by eating avocados. Dietary experts say instead, you should consider incorporating avocados into an already healthy diet.

