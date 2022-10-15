Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado, impacting egg industry

Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.

Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit.

"We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."

Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep people away from where diseased hens are being buried. The dead animals are not considered a danger to humans although one person in Colorado may have contracted the disease who worked with poultry.

Scebbi added, "We work closely with the USDA and the state department of agriculture to make sure everything is done appropriately and within the specified time."

The number of hens lost to avian influenza is around 48 million in the US. The effect can be felt at the grocery store according to Colorado's assistant state veterinarian Dr. Morgan McCarty.

"There has been an average 26% increase in the cost of eggs over the past year. We are going to see an increase in turkeys and chicken," she said.

A quarantine is in place in parts of Weld and Boulder counties with a disaster emergency order in effect from the governor.

The impact is being felt not just by the big egg producers, but by those who raise chickens in their backyards. They are being urged to take precautions.