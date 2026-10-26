Witnesses describe avalanche on Colorado 14er that buried skier

Witnesses said an avalanche was triggered on one of Colorado's 14ers over the weekend, burying one skier who had to be rescued. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the slide was triggered at 14,092 feet on Mt. Bross.

Mt. Bross is a 14,178-foot peak in the Mosquito Range located south of Breckenridge. Snow started falling in that region earlier this month as temperatures dropped and the much-anticipated Super El Niño started to arrive. The weather pattern has been described in Colorado as one that tends to favor wetter conditions during the shoulder seasons, especially fall and spring.

An avalanche on Mt. Bross. CAIC/Ryan Buller

The CAIC posted the report with witness statements on its website. According to the witness statements, the slide was triggered on Mt. Bross' east-facing Moose Creek Bowl below the summit. That witness stated that the debris field ran from 14,092 feet to 13,550 feet.

One witness said that there were three skiers caught in the slide, with the second skier out of three becoming fully buried and then rescued.

CAIC said that while it is still October, there are avalanche hazards developing in the high country. This message was posted on its website, "Even small avalanches can be dangerous if it knocks you over and takes you for a dangerous ride."

CAIC will resume daily backcountry avalanche forecasts on Nov. 1.