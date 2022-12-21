Auto experts advising drivers to check batteries as frigid weather approaches

As the temps go down, it's time to charge up.

Auto experts say car batteries can lose up to 60% of their strength when it's below zero. Older cars can also have a harder time starting when the temperatures plunge.

So, if you want to ensure your car starts during this week's extreme cold snap, check your vehicle's battery at the auto shop or at home.

"What you want to look for, first thing, is look at the battery itself," said Zo Rodriguez, shop manager of Downing Street Garage in Denver. "Make sure you don't have any corrosion built up, and that'll look like a powdery-type substance."

Dirty or corroded batteries won't recharge as quickly, he added.

Of course, the best way to protect your vehicle during the bitter cold is to park indoors. However, that's not an option for many people.

While no one likes riding in a cold car, Rodriguez says to not leave it running unattended to warm up. It doesn't help the battery and can attract car thieves.

"The thing to avoid, too, is short trips," he told CBS News Colorado. "You don't want to take short trips like to the store, that'll kill the battery pretty quick. It doesn't let the alternator do its job to charge it back up."

Rodriguez said in these subzero conditions, it's best to have your car operating for 45 minutes to an hour at a time. Again, not running unattended.

However, if you do need to go for a shorter trip, he recommended sitting in your vehicle to allow your engine to run for another 10-15 minutes.

And even if you don't plan on driving anywhere during the extreme cold snap, make sure you don't leave your gas tank empty.

"You don't want it to be on an empty tank because that gives it a risk of freezing more, so you want at least a half tank if not a full tank," Rodriguez said.

While drivers can use fuel additives to help absorb any moisture to prevent freezing, Rodriguez said it's not really necessary. Most gasoline has enough ethanol in it already.

Rodriguez also advises having a portable battery charger to minimize the drain on your vehicle's battery or a mobile jump kit in case it won't start. If you need help restarting your car, call for roadside assistance such as AAA or a tow truck company.

For more AAA Colorado winterizing tips to prepare for the incoming frigid temperatures check out: https://bit.ly/3FNdUiV