Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities search for suspect in road rage shooting incident that left woman seriously injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Wheatridge police investigating road rage shooting incident
Wheatridge police investigating road rage shooting incident 00:26

Police in Wheat Ridge are searching for a suspect after a 58-year-old woman was shot and injured following a road rage incident. 

Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Wheat Ridge Police Department received a report of a woman injured following a road rage incident. 

Officers say the suspected driver was driving westbound on 38th street between Marshal and Upham when a round was fired out of the vehicle and struck the passenger inside the other vehicle involved in the incident. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital where their injuries are unknown at this time, but officers say she's in critical condition. 

Wheat Ridge police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspected driver in the road rage incident and encourages anyone with additional information to contact investigations@ci.wheatridge.go.us or call 303-235-2945.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 8:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.