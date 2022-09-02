Watch CBS News
'Operation Vicious Cycle' thief sentenced to 16 years in prison

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his part is a bike theft ring
One person who was part of a large bicycle theft ring has been sentenced. Austin Butler was part of "Operation Vicious Cycle" and was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role. 

Butler was part of a group with seven others who were accused of stealing close to $1 million worth of bicycles from high-end bicycle shops along the Front Range. 

The group stole the bicycles during the height of the pandemic and sold the merchandise overseas.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 4:02 PM

