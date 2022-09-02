'Operation Vicious Cycle' thief sentenced to 16 years in prison

A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his part is a bike theft ring

One person who was part of a large bicycle theft ring has been sentenced. Austin Butler was part of "Operation Vicious Cycle" and was sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role.

Butler was part of a group with seven others who were accused of stealing close to $1 million worth of bicycles from high-end bicycle shops along the Front Range.

The group stole the bicycles during the height of the pandemic and sold the merchandise overseas.