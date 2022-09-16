Aurora's Del Mar neighborhood gets first new school in 60 years

Families in west Aurora will have a new school to send their students to next year. Construction has already begun on the yet-to-be-named school in Aurora's Del Mar neighborhood. It's the first new school to be built in that neighborhood in almost 60 years.

It will serve students in preschool through 8th grade and will open for the 2023-24 school year.

"I am so excited about hiring a team to serve the students of this new P-8 and to build something from the ground up," said principal Jennifer Murtha.

The new school was once the site of Lyn Knoll Elementary. It closed in 2021 and the building was torn down. Construction is funded through APS' bond program. Voters approved the $300 million measure in 2016.

Lyn Knoll was identified through the district's Blueprint APS plan as a school that could be repurposed to better meet the community's needs and address declining enrollment.

"All across the country, you're seeing a decline in birth rates. You're also seeing an increase in the housing costs, which are causing some outmigration from certain areas," said Superintendent Rico Munn.

APS will reach out to the community for feedback on boundaries for the school as well as a new school name, mascot and color scheme.

"We're taking this current school year to plan the best possible experience for our students and we want each student to have a voice. We also want them to be challenged academically and to feel included socially. We want every student to be excited to come to school and to take advantage of the amazing opportunities with this new space. That's what we're working hard to create," Murtha said.

The new school will soon three-story building featuring state-of-the-art science rooms and a STEM lab. The new P-8 will also serve students from the nearby South Middle School and Sixth Avenue Elementary.

"We're talking to the community about not just the losses, but also the gains and the changes. Change can be difficult, but it's important to be steeped in a community voice and community need as you make that change," said Munn.