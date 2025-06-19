Aurora woman struck by stray bullet while in bed, police investigating

Police are looking for information after a woman in Aurora was struck by a stray bullet while lying in bed early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the woman was on the second floor of a building in the 13000 block of E. 13th Place when she was shot around 12:48 a.m. They said she didn't appear to be the intended target and believe a stray bullet may have been fired from somewhere nearby. Officers said they didn't find any shell casings in the area around her home.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. APD said no other people were injured.

The police department encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.