Aurora to open cooling centers during upcoming heat wave

The city of Aurora will open four cooling centers during Colorado's First Alert forecasted heat wave. They're open any day above 99 degrees.

Central Library. 14949 E. Alameda Parkway.

Hoffman Library. 1298 Peoria St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library. 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Aurora Day Resource Center. 13387 E. 19th Place.

Aurora says case managers from Mile High Behavioral Healthcare will be available during peak hours at the Aurora Day Resource Center.