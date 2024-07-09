Watch CBS News
Aurora to open cooling centers during upcoming heat wave

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The city of Aurora will open four cooling centers during Colorado's First Alert forecasted heat wave. They're open any day above 99 degrees.

  • Central Library. 14949 E. Alameda Parkway.
  • Hoffman Library. 1298 Peoria St.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Library. 9898 E. Colfax Ave.
  • Aurora Day Resource Center. 13387 E. 19th Place.

Aurora says case managers from Mile High Behavioral Healthcare will be available during peak hours at the Aurora Day Resource Center.

