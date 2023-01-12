13-year-old crashes car through fence on Kansas Place in Aurora

A 13-year-old boy is accused of driving a car through a fence with others in the vehicle on Kansas Place early on Thursday morning. Everyone was ok.

According to Aurora Police Department, a teen driver had minor injuries after the car he was driving went through a fence near homes on Kansas Place just south of the intersection with East Mississippi Avenue and South Elkhart Street.

Police says three girls and another boy, who were all under the age of 15, were also in the car during the crash. None of them were hurt.

The teen was taken to the hospital. He will face charges for careless driving, driving without a license and failure to provide insurance. There is a possibility that he may face more charges.

CBS News Colorado spoke to the driver's uncle at the scene of the crash. He said his nephew is in 8th grade and said the driver stole the car from his parent's home to go on a joyride.

An officer confirmed speed was a factor in this crash, and while the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, that is when the driver lost control and crashed through the fence.

CBS News Colorado spoke also to homeowner Moustafa Alidou, who said two of their family's pet rabbits died in the crash when the car went through the fence. The homeowner said it was about 5 a.m. when he returned home and found the vehicle in his backyard. He mentioned, living on the corner of a busy road, the potential for something like this happening had always been of concern, especially because his three young children enjoy playing in the backyard.

"As I opened my door, I saw the fireman over here breaking into the car. That's when I knew something has happened," Alidou explained. "I was more concerned about the state of the person if he or they were OK."

Alidou was not worried about the damage ultimately, and he continued to show more concern for the teen driver as he spoke to CBS News Colorado. Despite the loss of the pet rabbits, which he said had been rescued when another owner could no longer take care of them, Alidou was at peace with the outcome.

"I'm just happy we are OK, and I am just happy the person in the accident is going to be OK," Alidou said. "Sometimes, you see people speed through here. I always tell myself that anytime I'm crossing this area that we made need a light over here, so people can stop, slow down a little bit."