City of Aurora targets young offenders to curb rise in violence

The City of Aurora is taking a new approach to curbing youth violence. In a few months, they'll seek out a group of young offenders and work with them and their families to put them on a better path.

"We're letting the individuals committing the crimes know that we're tired of seeing those crimes. We're tired of having them in our community," said Joseph DeHerrera, Youth Violence Prevention manager. "We want to offer resources to help them get off of the path they're currently on."

The program is a partnership between Aurora Police Department and the YVPP. It uses a community-based, focused deterrence model to reduce violence.

It's called Aurora S.A.V.E (Standing Against Violence Everyday).

They're focused on offenders ages 15 through 25, most individuals who've committed minor crimes or have ties to criminal groups.

"We'll reach out to these youth and their families and let them know that they're now on law enforcement radar, and we want to help them so they don't continue down that path," said Joseph DeHerrera. Youth Violence Prevention Manager.

CBS

APD is working to compile a list of nearly 25 young offenders who are eligible. The city will reach out to them individually. Those who tend to commit a disproportionate amount of crime are often socially connected within groups.

"Based on our social network analysis, crime analysis, we know that they're running in circles that probably aren't going to be the best for them and we want to be more preventative," DeHerrera said.

If they accept, they'll have access to resources around the city and support to turn a new leaf. The Focused Deterrence program offers social services to increase the likelihood they will not re-offend.

"Mental health resources, housing resources, food, bank resources, anything that the family might need to help them get off of the path that they're on. We're partnering with our local school districts and the community of Aurora as a whole," DeHerrera said.

The program will have rigorous follow-up to ensure accountability for commitments made.

There will be consequences if someone commits to the program and continues to break the law. Taking the city up on its offer and wasting its time and resources will mean harsher penalties down the road.

CBS

Offenders who receive the program invitation and decline will also face greater consequences the next time they break the law.

"If they choose not to take the off-ramp and not take what we're offering, the next time they commit a crime of any sort there will be swift and more severe consequences," DeHerrera said.

It's modeled after similar programs that have shown success in other cities.

The hope is to utilize people who successfully complete the program as mentors for the next group.