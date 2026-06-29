Aurora summer academy helps students find connection, empowerment through community

Students in a special leadership academy in Aurora spent part of their summer learning how to empower themselves and their communities.

Smoky Hill High School junior Sonni Armstrong wanted to spend part of her summer in school. Not learning traditional curriculum, but rather learning about herself, her peers and how she can uplift her community.

"I wouldn't want to spend my summer any other way," said Sonni. "I just wanted to be a part of something."

CBS

She was one of nearly fifty students from Cherry Creek Schools who participated in the Leadership Academy summer program. The goal of the academy is to prevent youth violence by empowering students as community leaders and re-engaging them with education.

And while some students like Sonni sought out the opportunity, for others like Cherry Creek High School senior Aloni Conners, joining was a little less optional when her counselor and mom recommended she join after her freshman year.

"Freshman year, I'm not going to hold you. I was like, skipping or maybe not going to class. My grades were slipping," said Aloni. "I was like, 'Oh, this is definitely happening.'"

Leadership Academy was launched in response to a wave of youth violence in 2022.

According to Cherry Creek Schools, Leadership Academy "has served more than 150 students and achieved a 90% average attendance rate while contributing to improved school engagement and reduced behavioral incidents. The program, which has secured more than $1 million in grant funding, is now developing a blueprint for replication by other districts."

CBS

Every year, students learned about goal setting and negative influences that could derail their lives. This year they discussed substance abuse. On the program's final day, they shared with their loved ones and community members what they learned, as well as emotional personal stories.

"These issues, they hit home, and a lot of people are affected by it," said Sunni. "It makes school harder. Ultimately, I think that trying to focus on doing the right thing, especially while in school, is hard."

"It's honestly very life changing," said Aloni.

Program Director Dr. Jasper Armstrong says he sees how much this program has molded students.

"They're kids. They are children, right, and they come in all different shapes and sizes, and they come buttoned up in some really tough exteriors. But they still want to be loved," said Jasper Armstrong. "When we watch them transform, and we see them, like today, rise up and stick their chest out, when they are empowered, and accomplished and connected, I believe those are the kind of adults that I want in my community."

He says that when someone sees a child who may need a little help, don't be afraid to give them what they need. A little understanding.

"They carry it with the scowl on their face and some heartbrokenness, but when we're able to see past an exterior, there's tenderness. There's longing for community. There's longing for protection. If you see a child, and you get that urge to say, 'Um, not that one.' That's probably the one that you should go and say, ' How are you?'" he explained.