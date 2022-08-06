Aurora students going back to school with free school supplies

The Town Center of Aurora was packed with crowds on Saturday, as families celebrated the 14th Annual Back to School Kickoff.

"It is the biggest community celebration of the year. We love to get the school year kicked off in the right way," said Patti Moon, Aurora Public Schools Chief Communications Officer.

CBS

The giveaway draws approximately 10,000 people, as students and parents get their pick of items. More than 6,000 backpacks were distributed with school supplies, an essential resource right now.

"That saves me a great deal of money," parent Brianna told CBS4's Mekialaya White.

Amid inflation costs and the cost of supplies causing many to struggle to feel prepared for the upcoming school year, Brianna was thankful to bring her daughter Samia.

CBS

"What all did you get?" White asked.

"Backpacks, candy, popcorn, sunglasses, bracelets. We got a lot of stuff, but we still need to get more... for my cousins!" Samoa replied.

"We're also here to see all the teachers that we know," she added.

And for Brianna, a former Gateway High School graduate herself, the giveaway brings back memories.

"For me, I'm able to see teachers I haven't seen since I graduated," she explained.

"It's exciting. Kids want to come back to school, and our teachers are excited," said Jessica Abel-Pype, Dalton Elementary School Principal.

If you missed the event and want to get supplies for your student, click here: https://aurorak12.org/kickoff/