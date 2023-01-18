Aurora snowplow crews ready for snowstorm

For this January snowstorm, it's all hands on deck in Aurora.

"We are attacking it with everything we have," said Mike Morgan, streets superintendent for the City of Aurora.

More than 40 plows are geared up and ready to hit the streets Tuesday evening. Morgan explained crews are prioritizing major roadways first before hitting residential areas in neighborhood streets.

"We have the city divided up into north and south regions, 8 north and 9 south," he told CBS News Colorado.

Snow is expected to fall upwards of an inch every hour. Morgan explained crews will pre-treat the roads before the snowfall. And, with high snow totals predicted, the city's plow crews will be working around the clock. Unlike the last winter blast, more plows will take to the streets across the metro area.

"The last snow event, no one predicted the higher amounts, and the reality of what happened," Morgan said. "On this one, the forecasts are there so I think everybody around the metro area is going to have more plows deployed in the beginning and the duration of [the storm], not just the backside."

And, Morgan says Aurora should expect roads into their neighborhoods to be accessible.

"If for some reason a residential street was impassible, we'd adjust accordingly," he said.

LINK: Aurora Snow Removal Plan