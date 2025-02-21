Aurora school soccer coach, 67, charged with sexual assault of a child

Prosecutors have charged an Aurora soccer coach with sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust, a felony.

Details and publicly available court documents were limited due to the age of the alleged victim, but the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said 67-year-old Ulrich Dahm committed the offense or offenses between Sept. 6, 2024 and Feb. 7, 2025.

Dahm worked as a soccer coach at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy, part of Aurora Public Schools.

He's been assigned a public defender and had his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

His next court appearance was not yet set.