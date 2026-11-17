After years of high-profile problems at some Aurora apartment complexes that sparked local concern and national attention, city leaders are turning to residents, landlords and housing advocates to help shape the future of rental housing oversight.

The City of Aurora is recruiting volunteers for a new Rental Registration Task Force, a temporary advisory group that will help city council evaluate options for a rental registration or licensing program. City leaders say the effort is designed to gather input from across Aurora's rental housing community before any ordinance is drafted.

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"What I believe the council doesn't want to do is just develop an ordinance from their view and their lens that they want to be able to hear everyone's view and build something that works for everyone across the board," said Josh King, Aurora's manager of neighborhood support.

According to the city, the task force will consist of 13 members representing a range of perspectives—including tenants, small and large property owners, property managers, legal-aid representatives, affordable-housing providers and community members. Two city council members will serve as chair and vice chair.

City officials say the group's role will be to review policy options and help determine what a rental registration or licensing system could look like in Aurora.

"You know, are there inspections? What does the rental registration look like? Is there fees? What software we're using, so on and so forth," King said.

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King said bringing together people from different backgrounds is critical to making sure the city understands how any future program could affect both renters and property owners.

"This allows us to get the voice of everyone in Aurora, whether it's someone from north or down south. It gets the voice heard. It allows everyone's voice to be heard equally and equitably across the city," King said.

Supporters of a registration program say one benefit could be making it easier for the city to identify and contact the people responsible for addressing issues when complaints arise. City officials say that can sometimes be difficult, particularly when ownership structures are complex, or management information is outdated.

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"This is going to allow us to, when we receive a complaint, we can respond and find out who's responsible, who is the person that's authorizing these fixes, so we can get them to them a lot quicker," King said. "It's not just the tenant that's receiving this benefit. The owner is in the sense that when we issue a notice, or we find a problem, we're able to contact them immediately."

King said city leaders are intentionally approaching the process without a predetermined outcome, hoping task force members can identify issues and perspectives that might otherwise be overlooked.

"This allows us to fill in those blind spots to see what are we missing when we ask for advice, what they're seeing out there, and so on," King said.

Applications are open through Nov. 30. City officials hope to seat 13 members and have the task force begin meeting in the coming months. The group is expected to meet once or twice each month before eventually making recommendations to the Aurora City Council.