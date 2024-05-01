Aurora rec center membership rates will increase in Colorado for the first time in 5 years

Get ready to fork over more cash to access the local rec centers in one Colorado city. The Aurora City Council recently gave the green light to increase membership costs as well as fees for some activities.

For the first time in five years, Aurora's Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces department is preparing to raise rates by at least 10%. The department said it's an effort to make up money lost from stagnant rates since 2019.

"Personally, I think it's worth it," said Nikki Ibarra, a member of the Moorhead Recreation Center. "Coming here every day, five days a week, $21 a month, it's fantastic. I mean, it's the best deal out there. I would definitely pay more."

Moorhead Recreation Center CBS

But other members aren't as pleased with the upcoming rate hikes.

"It's absolutely not fair. It's not equitable," said Manige Blackburn-Giles. "Sure, in southeast Aurora where you've got the mansions, sure 10% won't feel like a lot to them, but for people in my neighborhood, it's a lot. A dollar is a lot."

Right now, resident rates for a membership to all six Aurora rec centers is $130 per year for kids ages 2-17, $260 for young adults (ages 18-26), $310 for adults and $180 for seniors. With the approved increases, those rates will bump up by at least $30.

"That sounds like it's coming from someone who's never not had a dollar," Blackburn-Giles told CBS News Colorado.

And it's not just rec center membership prices going up – fees for things like swimming lessons will increase from $29 an hour to $40. Field rentals – like for baseball and soccer – could cost as much as $70 an hour, and tournament rental rates will more than double from $300 to $750.

Blackburn-Giles said she would be on board with the changes, on one condition, "I'll pay the 10%, as long as every kid under 18 has access to all the facilities for free."

PROS declined an interview with CBS News Colorado about the rising rates, but did share this statement: City staff are developing the implementation plan, including timing and further details, of the approved fee changes and expect further communication with City Council regarding these changes. This is a work in progress that must consider currently advertised rates that are in place through the fall. The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department is committed to communicating with the public in advance of increasing fees and more information will be shared in the coming months.