Aurora rec center offers affordable childcare for parents

For many parents, balancing fitness and family can be a challenge. A new program at the Aurora Central Recreation Center is providing affordable childcare, allowing parents to focus on their health.

Finding reliable childcare can be expensive, but the Kidz Care Program offers a cost-effective solution. Parents pay just $7 an hour or purchase a five-hour punch pass for $30.

Ethan Van Sickle, a program specialist at the recreation center, says a lack of childcare has been a significant barrier for parents reaching health goals.

"We want to help families stay healthy and achieve their goals," Van Sickle said. "We saw a need for parents who wanted to take fitness classes or work out but couldn't because they had no one to watch their kids."

Aurora Parks and Recreation Ethan Van Sickle CBS

Parents can feel confident their children are in good hands. Safety is a top priority. Each child and parent receive matching wristbands for identification, and the staff has parents' contact information in case of emergencies.

All staff members are certified through the Red Cross and babysitting programs.

The program does more than simply supervise kids.

"We offer a variety of activities, like drawing, coloring, and themed events during the holidays," Van Sickle said. "Kids stay engaged and have fun while their parents are working out."

Parents who have used the service say it's life-changing. Erica Horton, a busy mom, was relieved to find the program.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom who also homeschools. This program gives me a stress-free moment to take care of myself. When I pour into myself, I'm able to pour into my kids and be a better mom."

Aurora mom and homeschool teacher Erica Horton says she's relieved a childcare program at the Aurora Central Recreation Center exists to help with time management and childcare. CBS

The Kidz Care Program is open to children ages 18 months to 7 years and runs during convenient hours: Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Although the program is still in its pilot phase, word is spreading. If successful, Aurora PROS hopes to expand Kidz Care to other recreation facilities in Aurora.

For more information visit the city's website.