Aurora Public Schools board votes in favor of superintendent Rico Munn's transition

The Aurora Public Schools board has voted in favor of outgoing superintendent Rico Munn's transition agreement. The board approved the agreement 4-3 on Tuesday night. 

Munn's contract is set to expire at the end of the school year, May 2023. He will be stepping into a support role ahead of the contract's expiration.

Board members were split on Munn leaving the superintendent position. 

"The only thing that's wrong with it is that it's a transition agreement and not an extended contract. That's what I'll say about that," said one board member. 

"It's time for a change for our district, it's time for healing, it's time for trust. My vote will speak to those things," said another board member. 

The school board said it will name an acting superintendent in the coming weeks and will seek community input on the process. 

