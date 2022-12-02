Aurora Public Schools searching for a new superintendent
Aurora Public Schools is searching for a new superintendent. After more than nine years, Rico Munn will vacate the position.
While Munn's contract expires at the end of the school year, in May 2023, he will transition to a supporting role on Dec. 31.
According to APS' website, the district will begin searching for a new superintendent at the end of the month.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.