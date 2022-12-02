Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora Public Schools searching for a new superintendent

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora Public Schools searching for a new superintendent
Aurora Public Schools searching for a new superintendent 00:25

Aurora Public Schools is searching for a new superintendent. After more than nine years, Rico Munn will vacate the position. 

rico-munn.jpg
Rico Munn aurorak12.org

While Munn's contract expires at the end of the school year, in May 2023, he will transition to a supporting role on Dec. 31.

According to APS' website, the district will begin searching for a new superintendent at the end of the month.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.