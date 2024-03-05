Aurora asks for public input on urban renewal development plan near I-225 in Colorado

Aurora is looking to make some development changes, such as a large often empty parking lot at the 13th Avenue Station near I-225. Should it become affordable housing? That's one thought, but the city wants you to help decide.

From the Colfax corridor to the Anschutz and Veteran Affairs medical campuses, that west corner of Aurora sure looks a lot different than it did 15 years ago when the city last conducted a study for development. CBS

From the Colfax corridor to the Anschutz and Veteran Affairs medical campuses, that west corner of Aurora sure looks a lot different than it did 15 years ago when the city last conducted a study for development.

"The area has totally changed since 2009," said Jennifer Orozco, Senior Project Manager with the city. "We want to know what you think of the current conditions."

Orozco and city planners are coming up with plans to update the 13th Avenue and Fitzsimmons-Colfax station area, creating an urban renewal plan. In an online survey – available in English and Spanish – the city wants to hear from people who live, work, shop, and drive there.

Aurora city planners are coming up with plans to update the 13th Avenue and Fitzsimmons-Colfax station area. CBS

"What sorts of things do you want to see in the future? What things are you missing in terms of parks or trails or connections? How do you feel about housing?" Orozco said of the survey.

The survey allows people to share what they do and don't want for that part of the city that's seemingly overlooked and underutilized. The large Park and Ride lot for the 13th Avenue light rail station is usually quite empty, Orozco said, and it could serve a better purpose the city greatly needs.

"We're hoping this parking lot and the vacant land around it can be developed as dense housing, and we hope it would be affordable housing," she told CBS News Colorado. "This is publicly owned land, this is RTD land, so we'd like to capitalize on the investment that's gone into this site."

The large Park and Ride lot for the 13th Avenue light rail station is usually quite empty CBS

Orozco explained there'd be no physical changes to the light rail station, and the housing that already exists nearby would stay the same. Still, changes are coming and the survey, Orozco said, is a perfect opportunity for the public to weigh in.