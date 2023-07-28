Aurora police warn of credit card skimmers after device discovered

Police in Aurora are warning customers about credit card skimmers after store security cameras showed a couple installing one at a cash register. Investigators said that the skimmer install happened on April 1 and it wasn't discovered until July 1.

Aurora Police

At this time, police do not know how many people could have had their information stolen but said that detectives are actively working the case.

Aurora Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

Additional Information from Aurora Police Department:

Stay Observant: Before using any card reader, inspect it closely for any signs of tampering or loose components, even consider giving it a tug since they are usually only installed with tape. If something seems off, trust your instincts, and report it to staff or management.

Shield Your PIN: While entering your PIN, shield the keypad with your hand or body to prevent anyone from capturing it with hidden cameras or who might be peeking over your shoulder.

Choose High-Visibility Locations: Opt for gas pumps, ATMs, or checkout registers that are more frequented or can be seen by the attendant. Skimmers often target remote or less busy areas.

Use Contactless Payment: Whenever possible, utilize contactless payment methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay. These methods provide an extra layer of security by not transmitting your actual credit card number.

Monitor Your Accounts: Regularly check your credit card and bank statements for any unauthorized transactions. Report suspicious activity immediately to your financial institution and the police.

Report Suspected Skimming: If you come across a suspicious card reader or suspect skimming activity, notify the authorities and the business where it was found. Your help can prevent others from falling victim.

Share the Word: Spread awareness about credit card skimming among family and friends.