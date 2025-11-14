Aurora police ask for public assistance finding suspect in kidnapping investigation

The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help them solve a kidnapping investigation after a woman was forced into a car and taken away earlier this week.

Authorities said the kidnapping happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Emporia Street and was captured on a MESH camera. They believe that it may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

Aurora Police Department

Video footage shows a woman in a sleeveless white shirt, jeans, white shoes, and what appears to be a white bow in her hair walking down the street when a maroon Toyota 4Runner with a roof rack pulls up next to her. The driver turns in front of her to try to cut her off, and he is shown speaking with the woman in what appears to be a tense exchange.

The driver then gets out of the vehicle and grabs the woman, forcing her into the 4Runner. The woman gets out, but he picks her up, forces her back into the vehicle, then drives away.

Police said the 4Runner headed south on Emporia Street, then west down East 14th Avenue.

Aurora Police Department

APD's Major Crime Homicide Unit is asking the public to contact them at (303) 739-6117 or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 with any information they may have about the man and woman or the vehicle seen in the video.