Aurora police search for suspect who carjacked tow truck

Police in Aurora searched for a carjacking suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect carjacked a tow truck just after 2 p.m. from Havana and Montview.

Aurora Police

Officers found the truck at Peoria and Fitzsimons and began a pursuit. That pursuit ended at Virginia and Fulton in Denver about 2:26 p.m.

Two truck was carjacked at 2:03 pm from Havana/Montview. Ofc found the truck around Peoria/Fitzsimons and began a pursuit. Pursuit ended at Virginia/Fulton in Denver@at 2:26 pm. No known injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/9zVTzyU1cz — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 4, 2023

The suspect ran from the truck and the search continued for that person on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives urged those in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras to review the footage. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with long dark hair.