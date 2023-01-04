Watch CBS News
Aurora police search for suspect who carjacked tow truck

Police in Aurora searched for a carjacking suspect on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect carjacked a tow truck just after 2 p.m. from Havana and Montview. 

aurora-carjacking.jpg
Aurora Police

Officers found the truck at Peoria and Fitzsimons and began a pursuit. That pursuit ended at Virginia and Fulton in Denver about 2:26 p.m. 

The suspect ran from the truck and the search continued for that person on Wednesday afternoon. 

Detectives urged those in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras to review the footage. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with long dark hair.  

