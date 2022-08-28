Watch CBS News
Aurora police hand out steering wheel locks, gun locks, catalytic converter kits to prevent thefts

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

On Saturday, Aurora police officers handed out more than 300 steering wheel locks.

It's all part of the police department's "family safety check event."

Along with steering wheel locks, they gave out gun locks and catalytic converter kits in an effort to prevent thefts.

aurora-safety-check-6vo-transfer-frame-330.jpg
CBS

The goal is to make a "safer" Aurora, police said.

"A good crime safety and crime prevention tip for the public is: don't give criminals the opportunity," said Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler. "Make sure you lock your car, get those anti-theft devices, take stuff out of your car that's valuable."

The giveaway was over after just an hour due to overwhelming interest, the department said.

This is the last event like this for the summer but Aurora Police is already looking at planning more events next year.   

