Aurora police searching for vehicle after suspected kidnapping

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public for information on a possible kidnapping that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators released images of a silver BMW that was parked behind 9898 E. Colfax Avenue around 12:31 p.m. They say a Black man was seen dragging a white woman towards the vehicle before forcing her into the back seat and driving away.

Aurora Police Department

Officers say they located the BMW, but they lost sight of it after a short pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly seen in the area of 13th Avenue and Xapary Street, and the APD believes it traveled south on I-225 toward Mississippi Avenue.

Police encouraged anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 immediately.