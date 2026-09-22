Aurora police searching for vehicle after suspected kidnapping
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public for information on a possible kidnapping that took place Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators released images of a silver BMW that was parked behind 9898 E. Colfax Avenue around 12:31 p.m. They say a Black man was seen dragging a white woman towards the vehicle before forcing her into the back seat and driving away.
Officers say they located the BMW, but they lost sight of it after a short pursuit. The vehicle was reportedly seen in the area of 13th Avenue and Xapary Street, and the APD believes it traveled south on I-225 toward Mississippi Avenue.
Police encouraged anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 immediately.