Aurora police search for shoplifting ring suspects wanted for stealing $60K in merchandise

Police in Aurora are asking for help in tracking down suspects wanted in what investigators describe as a "prolific" shoplifting ring. Detectives said the five suspects are organized and responsible for stealing more than $60,000 in merchandise.

Investigators are warning local businesses about the shoplifters who are believed to be involved in 139 known criminal incidents at Aurora businesses. The five suspects have been identified as Christina Lynn Zamarron, 46, of Denver; Christina Diane Rico, 51, of Aurora; Demonte Rodgers-Jenkins, 23, of Aurora; Christopher Mondragon, 31, of Aurora; and Manuel Castanuela, 34, of Aurora.

Christina Lynn Zamarron Aurora Police

"These are not crimes of opportunity. These are not people down on their luck trying to feed their families. These are organized, deliberate acts by prolific, repeat offenders who have made a pattern of stealing from our local businesses," said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a statement.

Investigators said the most prolific suspect of the five is Zamarron who has been arrested by the Aurora Police Department 16 times since 2007, and has numerous misdemeanor and felony-level convictions going back to 2021 for theft, narcotics possession, and assault. She is a suspect in 48 shoplifting incidents in Aurora dating back to October 2022, targeting beauty supply, home improvement, clothing, grocery and home goods stores, amounting to $16,242 in stolen merchandise. She is also suspected of running a fencing operation where she receives "shopping lists" from her "customers," steals those items and then sells them at a "discount."

Christina Diane Rico Aurora Police

Zamarron was most recently arrested by Aurora police on Aug. 15 on charges of theft and larceny. Investigators said she has active warrants out of Greenwood Village for shoplifting and Arapahoe County for possession of narcotics equipment. She has been released from custody.

Rico has five active warrants from Aurora police for numerous theft charges, second-degree burglary and false reporting to police. She is a suspect in 35 shoplifting incidents dating back to June 2024, targeting book, clothing and beauty supply stores, totaling $7,556 in stolen merchandise. Rico has been arrested seven times in Aurora since 2014.

Demonte Rodgers-Jenkins Aurora Police

Rodgers-Jenkins is wanted on an active warrant from Aurora police on charges of theft of $5,000-$20,000 and attempted theft of $2,000 to $5,000. He is a suspect in 16 shoplifting incidents dating to December 2025 targeting big box stores, amounting to $23,401 in stolen merchandise.

Mondragon is wanted on an active warrant from Aurora police for theft of $5,000 to $20,000. Mondragon is a suspect in 15 shoplifting incidents this year targeting clothing and home improvement stores, totaling $7,507 in stolen merchandise.

Christopher Mondragon Aurora Police

Castanuela is wanted on three Aurora police warrants for numerous theft and obstruction charges. He is a suspect in 25 shoplifting incidents dating to October 2024 targeting clothing, home improvement and grocery stores, amounting to $8,638 in stolen merchandise.

"These suspects have clearly established patterns of offending, repeatedly victimizing our local businesses and continuing to commit crimes despite previous arrests and convictions. We are committed to breaking that cycle," said Chamberlain in a statement. "In a time when brick-and-mortar businesses struggle to stay open, tens of thousands of dollars in losses can make a difference between a business thriving in our community or a businessowner's livelihood being cut out from beneath them."

Manuel Castanuela Aurora Police

Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who has information about the suspects, such as where they are located and additional information about criminal activity. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.