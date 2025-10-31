Aurora police ask for help searching for murder suspect

Police in Aurora are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last weekend. Investigators believe Marcus Marcelles Harper McCray shot and killed a man on Saturday afternoon.

McCray, 40, is wanted on an active warrant out of Adams District Court for first-degree murder after deliberation.

According to Aurora police, officers rushed to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Macon Street on reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. Oct. 25. When they arrived, they found a male victim with "obvious gunshot wounds."

Marcus Marcelles Harper McCray Aurora Police

The victim, described as a 34-year-old Aurora man, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about McCray or his location is asked to contact Major Crime Homicide Unit detectives through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or by calling 911. Investigators said McCray is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by members of the community. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.