Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in Colorado search for masked person who used handgun to knock on doors

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police search for masked gun man
Aurora police search for masked gun man 00:20

Police in Aurora are asking for help in identifying a masked suspect who knocked on a couple of doors with a handgun. The entire thing was captured on a doorbell camera. 

aurora-masked-suspect-1-apd.png
The masked suspect was caught on camera knocking on the door with a handgun.  Aurora Police

Last Friday, about 11:45 p.m. two incidents happened within minutes apart in a neighborhood near S. Peoria Street and S. Parker Road. 

In the first instance, a person dressed in all black with a full-face white knitted mask knocked on the door of the first home. The homeowner opened the door and was met by the masked person before quickly closing and locking the door before the suspect could get inside. The homeowner was not injured. 

aurora-masked-suspect-2-apd.png
Aurora police hope the public can help identify the masked suspect who knocked on doors with a handgun.  Aurora Police

In the second incident, which was captured on surveillance video, shows the same suspect driving in front of the house in a dark-colored SUV. The suspect, wearing the same clothing as described above, then walks to the home from around the corner. The suspect knocks on the door with the handgun but the homeowner never answers. 

Aurora police investigators said the suspect is wearing unique footwear in the video, possibly motorcycle boots, and has a necklace or lanyard around the neck. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these incidents to watch the video and submit tips through @CrimeStoppersCO.

Aurora police also issued this statement, "It is crucial to maintain a high level of vigilance in our community. Do not open the door for strangers. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it to law enforcement immediately, providing a detailed description for responding officers. Ensure the exteriors of your houses are well-lit, consider installing motion lights, and invest in a video doorbell or similar device that could help deter criminals. Remember, being a good neighbor means if you see something, say something."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 4:30 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.