Police in Colorado search for masked person who used handgun to knock on doors
Police in Aurora are asking for help in identifying a masked suspect who knocked on a couple of doors with a handgun. The entire thing was captured on a doorbell camera.
Last Friday, about 11:45 p.m. two incidents happened within minutes apart in a neighborhood near S. Peoria Street and S. Parker Road.
In the first instance, a person dressed in all black with a full-face white knitted mask knocked on the door of the first home. The homeowner opened the door and was met by the masked person before quickly closing and locking the door before the suspect could get inside. The homeowner was not injured.
In the second incident, which was captured on surveillance video, shows the same suspect driving in front of the house in a dark-colored SUV. The suspect, wearing the same clothing as described above, then walks to the home from around the corner. The suspect knocks on the door with the handgun but the homeowner never answers.
Aurora police investigators said the suspect is wearing unique footwear in the video, possibly motorcycle boots, and has a necklace or lanyard around the neck.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about these incidents to watch the video and submit tips through @CrimeStoppersCO.
Aurora police also issued this statement, "It is crucial to maintain a high level of vigilance in our community. Do not open the door for strangers. If you notice any suspicious activity, report it to law enforcement immediately, providing a detailed description for responding officers. Ensure the exteriors of your houses are well-lit, consider installing motion lights, and invest in a video doorbell or similar device that could help deter criminals. Remember, being a good neighbor means if you see something, say something."