Aurora police search for deadly hit & run suspect driver, vehicle

Police in Aurora are searching for the suspect driver and vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run from last month. On Aug. 16, a 57-year-old man was killed crossing Peoria near 17th Avenue in Aurora.

Police are searching for the suspect vehicle, a 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot with front-end damage and a missing side mirror.

Aurora Police

An additional reward of $2,500 was added to the Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect vehicle like the one pictured, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.