Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police say crime has dropped in every catetory except burglary

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police say crime rates are trending down
Aurora police say crime rates are trending down 00:24

In Aurora, police say crime rates are trending down. New data from the department shows crime has gone down in every category except for burglary in the last 30 days.

The city says recent changes are having an impact. Those include mandatory minimum sentences for car theft and the recently revamped Direct Action Response Team (DART) that targets violent crime in the city.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 8:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.