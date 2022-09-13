Aurora police say crime has dropped in every catetory except burglary
In Aurora, police say crime rates are trending down. New data from the department shows crime has gone down in every category except for burglary in the last 30 days.
The city says recent changes are having an impact. Those include mandatory minimum sentences for car theft and the recently revamped Direct Action Response Team (DART) that targets violent crime in the city.
