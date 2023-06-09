Aurora police release body cam video of officer shooting, killing teenage robbery suspect

Aurora police have released the body cam video of an officer shooting and killing a teenage robbery suspect on Friday. The 14-year-old was shot near 8th Avenue and Dayton Street last Thursday, June 1.

Aurora Police

Police said the teen, Jor'dell Richardson, 14, and others had just robbed a convenience store and stole several vape cartridges. That's when officers said Richardson ran away and eventually officers caught up to him. Police said Richardson had a gun that he had displayed to the convenience store clerk during the robbery.

That gun was determined to be a pellet gun, according to Aurora police, that looks identical to a real 9mm.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo talked about his conversations with Richardson's family after the teen was killed and expressed his condolences to his family on behalf of the Aurora Police Department before releasing the video.

The Aurora Police Department released the body cam video on its YouTube channel. The video posted may be disturbing to some viewers due to its graphic content and profanity.

Richardson's family is pushing for answers as they try to understand how an Aurora police officer shot and killed the boy.

The shooting is being investigated by the district attorney's office, which is protocol. Eric Ross, a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District said that after the investigation, and depending on what the findings are, they will determine if charges need to be filed.

Police showed the body camera footage to Jor'Dell's family and lawyers on Tuesday but had to wait at least 72 hours after that before releasing it to the public under state law.

In a statement, the family's attorneys said the video footage "left them with more questions than answers."

The investigation into the convenience store robbery continues. Police have two other 14-year-olds in custody in connection to the robbery. Others involved in the robbery have been tentatively identified. The stolen Kia minivan used in the robbery was recovered June 8.