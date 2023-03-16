Aurora Police Department invites public to training academy as hiring struggles continue

The Aurora Police Department (APD) gave dozens of people an inside look at their hiring process. The APD's Recruiting Unit hosted an informational and physical fitness seminar Wednesday afternoon.

APD's hiring struggles continue. They're currently short about 65 officers. Last year, they only hired 17.

About 80 men and women attended the seminar to learn more about what it takes to join the department.

Aurora's reforming its hiring practices by adopting more relaxed standards. Marijuana use within a year of applying no longer disqualifies a candidate.

APD Interim Chief Art Acevedo says he's not looking for perfect.

"We don't want saints. Maybe they weren't perfect but they've got their act squared away, and they've got good hearts in terms of being a public servant and they have a good mind in terms of making the decisions," said Acevedo. "We want people to have life experience, common sense, good people skills and good character."

The switch to policing was a no-brainer for veterans like Zack York. He attended the training academy.

"A lot of military guys, when we get out, it's just an easy transition because it's similar to what we did in the service," said York.

Acevedo says APD is going to take more of a "whole-person" approach to vetting potential officers, but that doesn't mean they're decreasing standards.

"In the next few years you'll see Aurora on the map for all the right reasons." said Acevedo. "This is a great department, and the trajectory is going up."

Anyone can sign up for one of their training academies. APD says they're scheduling more opportunities soon. .