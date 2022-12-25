Aurora Police investigating double homicide in a Boston Street home

After receiving an anonymous call requesting a welfare check at a home Saturday, Aurora Police found two people dead inside that house.

The department got that call around 11 a.m. Saturday. The house in question was at the 1500 block of Boston Street, near East Colfax Avenue.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the victims, as well as their cause and manner of death.

Responding officers found two adults inside with apparent gunshot wounds, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they don't yet know the relationship between the two victims and didn't have any suspect information to share as of Saturday afternoon.

If you have information about this incident, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and receive up to $2,000.