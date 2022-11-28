Watch CBS News
Aurora police investigate after woman found dead near train tracks

Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead near the RTD train tracks early Monday morning. Officers were called to the area near the intersection of East Smith Road and North Sable Boulevard just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived they found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Her identity has not been released. 

The intersection was closed for several hours Monday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

