Aurora police drones track stolen vehicle suspects to birthday party bounce house

Police in Aurora used drones to track down suspects who decided to crash a birthday party and hide in a bounce house. Investigators said it all started just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Officers were alerted to a Flock hit for a stolen vehicle at 17th and Dayton Street. That's when officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects kept going.

Police in Aurora tracked stolen vehicle suspects to a birthday party bounce house. Aurora Police

Officers began a pursuit through Aurora and onto I-70. Investigators said the officers stopped the pursuit after the vehicle began traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic.

Investigators said the Real Time Information Center took over and continued tracking the vehicle using drones as the vehicle traveled into a Denver neighborhood.

The suspects then got out of the car and crashed a birthday party. Investigators said the driver took off, but the passenger joined the festivities and took cover inside the bounce house. The driver was found hiding under a truck at a nearby residence. Both were taken into custody.

Investigators said officers discovered two handguns, one of which was stolen, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle that triggered the series of events.

Police in Aurora arrested two suspects who tried to run away from officers and ended up at a birthday party. Aurora Police

The suspects are facing several charges, including motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of an identification document and criminal trespass, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aurora police posted that "You can flee, drive the wrong way, crash the party, or hide under a truck, but you can't hide from APD. We find our suspects, always."