Revolving door at police chief's office in Aurora concerns Colorado community leaders

Interim Aurora Police Chief Heather Morris recently said she will not apply for the permanent role of leading the Aurora Police Department. Morris is the department's third interim police chief since 2022. The revolving door of leadership has sparked questions and concerns within the community.

CBS

When she was sworn in this year, Morris said the opportunity to have the permanent chief position would be an honor. She told CBS Colorado her priorities were reducing crime, building community relationships and strengthening the department.

In a letter to APD employees, she wrote: "It has been a privilege to serve the men and women of the Aurora Police Department first as the Interim Deputy Chief and for the last 6 months as the Interim Chief of Police."

Why Morris decided against pursuing the role is unclear.

Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora branch of the NAACP, says the city needs a leader who is committed to staying in Aurora and can balance the diverse needs of its community.

He says the city needs to look at why they can't retain leadership.

"There's inconsistency with leadership in the department and there's inconsistency probably about the philosophy of public safety within the city," said Montgomery. "We really need to investigate and figure out the tension points that are causing police chiefs to leave the city of Aurora."

He believes Morris was doing great work and stepped into complex situations and showed extraordinary leadership. He questions if elected officials and the police department are providing the necessary support to retain a chief.

Aurora police's Interim Chief Heather Morris meets with members of the community earlier this month. CBS

"We also have to put in an infrastructure that makes sure that the next chief is successful and wants to be here for at least a minimum 3 years. Can we get someone for 3 years?" said Montgomery.

Montgomery believes Aurora needs a police chief who understands the current consent decree, favors having an independent monitor and supports a Citizens Advisory Board. He says they must connect with the community, elected officials and the city's officers.

"Now they're going to have to go out and find someone who's willing to come to the city of Aurora, again, and understand the complexity of our community," said Montgomery. "I hope the NAACP is part of the process. I really hope there's community involvement from the beginning of the process to the selection process."

The city says there are currently a number of candidates for the permanent role.