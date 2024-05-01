Aurora police crack down on street racing, find handgun

It might be a long summer if you decide to street race in Aurora.

"We are going to continue making stops. We're going to continue making arrests. We will tow your car and you will receive a summons," said Agent Matthew Longshore with Aurora Police.

CBS

Aurora Police is putting the brakes on illegal street racing in the city, starting last weekend. The department partnered with eight other police agencies for a metro street racer enforcement operation.

It was a 10-hour operation resulting in 21 traffic stops, two arrests, one criminal citation. 13 traffic tickets, six towed vehicles and one recovered firearm.

"We know these people are armed. That creates a recipe for disaster, knowing that these people not only are breaking the law by going on these, private parking lots, recklessly driving, but also that they're armed and considering shooting in the air at whoever it might be. Leads to the extra dangerous factors of this," said Longshore.

Aurora Police Department

The goal of the operation was to make a statement to illegal racers.

"We want to make sure that people know street racing is not welcome in Colorado is specifically not welcome in Aurora," said Longshore.

Even if you are doing it in parking lots.

Agent Matthew Longshore CBS

"A lot of these people are going on private property causing damage to these parking lots, right? We've had businesses that have reached out and said, we've had that. We've just had to pay thousands of dollars to repave or parking lot," said Longshore.

Aurora Police say don't think this will be the last enforcement operation, officers will do this summer.

"We might have only towed six cars this weekend. This is only the beginning," said Longshore.