Aurora police continue to search for suspects vandalizing fire hydrants

Aurora police are searching for suspects who vandalized five water hydrants around the city.

The vandalism began Oct. 30 at Tower and Iliff. Four others, including one Wednesday morning in sub-zero temperatures, have been vandalized.

Vandals have opened 5 hydrants. Could impact safety @AuroraFireDpt & risk water mains. @AuroraCOPD looking for a black 1998-2007 Chevy/GMC Crew Cab pickup. Contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720.913.7867 (STOP). https://t.co/VtPEM24v3k Could receive a reward of up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/2KOIMiVign — Aurora Water (@AuroraWaterCO) December 23, 2022

With every passing minute, hundreds of gallons of water pour from an open hydrant.

Aurora City Water Utility Administration Department estimates each broken hydrant spilled about 500,000 gallons of water.

"It's very concerning that whoever's doing this has a comfort around hydrants. They've worked hydrants many times," said Greg Baker with Aurora Aurora City Water Utility.

Baker believes the suspects could be disgruntled city employees or even former firefighters.

Surveillance video shows one suspect twisting one open with ease.

"As he's approaching the hydrant, he's actually tweaking the fire wrench. He knows how to use it to the point he has muscle memory," Baker said.

If continued, Baker worries these acts could go from plain stupidity to dangerous.

"The public safety side of this is huge. Not only are they flooding streets and flooding parking lots, but they're impacting our fire system. They've already damaged one fire plug, so that's out of service. They're taking pressure off the system so if we have a major fire, it could potentially have an impact," Baker said.

"If they continue this, there could be some long-term damage to our system," he added.

Aurora police investigators are searching for a Black Chevy or GMC Crew Cab pickup truck from somewhere between 1998 and 2007.

Do you recognize these people or the vehicle? They are responsible for opening up 5 hydrants, sending over half a million gallons of water into our streets each time. This dangerous situation could impact our city’s fire firefighting ability & pose a risk to our water mains. https://t.co/ffVgSpaDqj — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 23, 2022

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

"If anyone you know has a grudge against the city or against aurora water for some reason, and drives that vehicle, ask yourself, could they be the person doing this?" Baker said.