Six Years After The Disappearance Of Lashaya Stine, Aurora Police Not Giving Up The Search For Her

Six years later, Aurora Police say they are not giving up on finding LaShaya Stine. She disappeared in 2016 at around 2 a.m. near East Montview and North Peoria.

Investigators will never give up on this case. We are hopeful that someone in our community has knowledge about this incident that they will share. The reward is up to $15,000. #FindLashaya

You can contact the Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at 303-739-6164 or @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/uOBJBVBD8q — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 15, 2022

Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for anyone with more information about Stine's whereabouts. She would be 21 years old at this time.