Aurora police moves to citation phase of photo speed enforcement program

Aurora Police Department announced Friday that it will be moving to the citation phase of the photo speed enforcement program.

Marked patrol vehicles with light detection and ranging technology, operated by a trained member of the department will be deployed in residential neighborhoods where the speed limit reads 35 mph or less, school and work zones, and streets that border a municipal park, according to APD.

The department says on Aug. 14, it will begin issuing citations with fines to speeding motorists as results will be analyzed to determine if the program should continue.

APD says it launched the program in effort to improve the safety of the city's streets as the number of fatal crashes rise.

Speeding fines will pay for the enforcement program and traffic safety improvements around Aurora, according to the department.