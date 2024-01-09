Aurora plans several events to celebrate life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Just a handful of yards off of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora is a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. It commemorates the late activist and prominent leader, but also marks the only library in Colorado named in his honor.

The MLK Library – part of Aurora's Public Library – is one of numerous locations this month where people are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King. More than MLK Day, the City of Aurora is commemorating the civil rights icon throughout January.

The MLK Library – part of Aurora's Public Library – is one of numerous locations this month where people are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King. CBS

"Dr. King visited Aurora quite a few times, and we are very fortunate on Wednesday (Jan. 10) with our museum collaboration, to bring some folks into the museum to talk about his direct impact here on the city," said Sara Valencich, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer for the city. "We do a lot because… we want to offer as many individuals an opportunity to engage with that work as much as humanly possible."

Among the events are prayer vigils, community service projects, an interfaith breakfast and a wreath-laying ceremony. Valencich said planning for the month of events typically begins nearly a year in advance, working alongside a number of partners across the Denver metro area.

"We try to bring as many events together to try to connect the community. So this year we're very fortunate to have built partnerships with Community College of Aurora, where we can offer scholarships and do a film festival with those students," she said.

A rodeo may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Dr. King, but the MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo next Monday evening at the Stock Show is also a special celebration.

More than MLK Day, the City of Aurora is commemorating the civil rights icon throughout January. CBS

"These events are really important to bring the community together and everyone to have a unique piece of his memory, if that makes sense because his work means different things to different people," said Valencich.

To the poet laureate of Aurora, Ahja Fox, who took part in the opening celebrations at the Aurora Municipal Center, it's continuing Dr. King's work of embracing and supporting one another, no matter where they come from.

"Aurora is the most diverse city [in Colorado]," Fox told CBS News Colorado. "We want people to come to these events and feel welcome. We want people to be themselves and contribute. That contribution that we give to Aurora is why Aurora is so great."

LINK: AuroraGov.org/MLK