Aurora begins photo speed enforcement

Aurora police has begun issuing citations as part of a Photo Speed Enforcement Pilot Program. APD launched the program to improve the safety of city streets, as the number of fatal crashes rise.

City of Aurora

Aurora has almost surpassed the total number of fatal crashes in this year compared to the entire year of 2022. This year, 43 people have died on city roads.

"The top four factors are speed, intoxication and seat belt use -- in that order. Right behind that is distracted driving," said Joe Moylan, public information officer with APD.

Marked patrol vehicles with light detection and ranging technology are being deployed in residential neighborhoods where the speed limit reads 35 mph or less, school and work zones, and streets that border a municipal park.

"This is not a replacement for traditional traffic enforcement. This is another tool in our toolbox that we're using in these designated zones to free up our traffic officers to go do direct patrols on our highways, or roads where we have problems," said Moylan.

A vehicle recorded traveling 11 mph or more above the speed limit would be considered in violation once verified independently by the Police Department. Fines are set to $40 per citation and $80 in school zones.

Drivers who receive a citation for driving more than 25 mph over the speed limit will receive a summons for a traffic offense.

Vehicles will park in the open and signage will be placed to warn motorists of the enforcement.

Speeding fines will pay for the enforcement program and traffic safety improvements around Aurora, according to the department. APD says photo enforcement programs have been successful in other cities in reducing speeding, along with crashes and fatalities.

Results will be analyzed next year to determine if the program will continue.