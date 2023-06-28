Aurora nonprofit YAASPA works to empower youth: "A place to learn about inequities in the world and how we can change them through policy"

Regularly, high school students in an Aurora classroom are tackling tough conversations. It's part of a policy institute that gives young people the skills and tools they need to bring about positive social change in their communities.

"And we always start with 'self' first, what I call 'soul work,'" explained Janiece Mackey. She's co-founder and CEO of the first-of-its-kind nonprofit program called "YAASPA," or Young Aspiring Americans for Social and Political Activism.

Junior Ashley Garcia Torres says she feels empowered to know the curriculum isn't typical of high school classes.

"If someone is trying to understand (topics like) race and how we internalize white supremacy," she said. "That's something that you're not going to find in the classroom. So, I can develop my critical thinking skills in policy-related areas."

Intern Jason Hoang agrees: "Throughout these small conversations, people can become more critically conscious about these issues. I think people are blinded by single-faceted lenses, but by bringing other perspectives, that is where it begins."

The program is also helping him navigate his future career.

"I'm studying pharmacology, but what I plan to do is use knowledge and being able to humanize spaces. By not only bringing what I have learned in these spaces but bringing what I learned into my academia," he said. "Having these conversations with my professor and students who may not have the privilege to be part of these classes. We talk about social issues, how we can empower minoritized folks."

For other students like freshman Ceirra Noelle, still deciding their paths in life, it's a place for inspiration: "A place to show liberation and to take up space and learn about inequities in the world and how we can change them through policy."

Noelle says she feels prepared to bring her knowledge into the real world and possibly pursue a career promoting activism: "I'm planning to go to Howard and major in marketing just as of now, but the information is changing my mindset about how much power I have in this world depending on the education I have."

Learn more about how to get involved with YAASPA: https://www.yaaspa.org