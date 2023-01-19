Aurora needs more volunteers to shovel snow for neighbors who can't

Clearing sidewalks of heavy snow can be physically demanding and costly if you hire someone to help. The city of Aurora is looking for volunteers to lend a hand, and help struggling homeowners after storms.

The city of Aurora's Snow Busters program pairs volunteers with neighbors who have limited financial resources and are incapable of shoveling their own sidewalks.

Snow Busters are committed to helping one person for each snow season. The city says it's a great project for families, scout troops and other volunteer groups.

Jonathan Harris, community engagement coordinator for Aurora, says the program currently has between 15 to 20 volunteers and there are about 50 vacancies.

He says many residents need assistance.

"It just changes their lives. It's been a huge impact to them personally, taking away that anxiety of having to keep up with the code ordinances and being able to move around their property," explained Harris.

Shoveling keeps everyone safe – from the neighbors down the street to delivery drivers working through the storm. Harris says if you have a passion for helping people, Snow Busters is a tangible way to do that.

"A lot of government processes, you don't always see the results. You see the smile on somebody's face when they see their clear driveway," said Harris.

Jason Schneider is a Snow Busters volunteer.

CBS News Colorado caught up with him shoveling a neighbor's sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

"This is my workout. I can eat whatever I want after this. I will sleep like a baby tonight and I'll feel really good knowing that I helped out a little bit in the community," said Schneider.

Schneider shovels up to three driveways after each storm. He says it would be great to have an even ratio of helpers and residents to make sure everyone who needs assistance can get it.

"My back might hurt a little bit at the end, but that's it. I'm going to sleep it off and I'm going to be okay tomorrow morning. For them, it could be a much bigger difference than that," said Schneider.

To be eligible to receive free assistance, Aurora residents must have limited financial resources and be unable to shovel your sidewalk due to age, disability or other condition.

Snow Busters will be gifted a snow shovel while supplies last. To volunteer you must:

Commit to assisting the resident in need for an entire snow season, beginning in the fall and ending in the spring

Shovel the public sidewalk of the resident within 24 hours of a snowfall of 2 inches or more

Be 14 years of age or older (14- and 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

Pass a background check

To inquire about the Snow Busters program, please call 303.739.7280 or visit https://www.auroragov.org/residents/volunteer_donate_sponsor/snow_busters