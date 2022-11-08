Aurora man dies of injuries following hit-and-run accident on Halloween

Investigators in Aurora announced Tuesday a 40-year-old man died due to injuries he suffered from being hit by a vehicle on Halloween.

Sadly, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Halloween, died over the weekend. Please see the news release below for more information.https://t.co/mENdm4NqsC pic.twitter.com/wap9UR9VeA — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 8, 2022

Authorities say the crash occurred near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Dallas street around 6:35 p.m.

According to authorities, a man was standing in the right lane westbound of Colfax Avenue, when he was hit by a gray Subaru sedan while talking to someone on the sidewalk. Police say the driver didn't stop following the crash, but dialed 911 to report the incident several hours later.

Officers responded to the report at the driver's home and found the sedan used in the crash, which had extensive damage.

The victim's identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office while the identity of the suspected driver will be held due to an ongoing investigation.

Aurora police encourage anyone with additional information to contact the divisions. Tipsters are anonymous and eligible for a $2,000 reward.

According to Aurora Police Traffic Section, this is the 41st traffic-related fatality this year.