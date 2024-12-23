Aurora man charged with arson in setting fire at his own apartment that killed dog

A Colorado man is in custody after an overnight fire in his own Aurora apartment. A dog was killed and now two people have been displaced as a result of that fire and the man, identified as Paul Daniel Clark, now faces several arson charges.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the Abrigo apartment building near Peoria Street and East 30th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Clark, 45, lives in the unit where the fire started, according to investigators.

Due to the proximity of other units and population density in an apartment building, Aurora Fire Rescue deployed a considerable response. Seven fire engines, four ladder trucks and five ambulances responded to that fire.

The third-floor blaze was so strong, that it was visible from miles away, the department said.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, a dog was found dead inside that unit and two residents were displaced as a result of damage sustained in the fire and firefighting efforts.

Clark was taken to the hospital with minor injuries during the early stages of the investigation. Investigators say they later determined that Clark intentionally set the fire and once he was released from the hospital, he was arrested.

He now faces charges of first-degree arson, fourth-degree arson for endangering life, and fourth-degree arson of a residence causing $100,000 to $1 million in damage. He's awaiting formal charges, which will be filed by the 17th District Attorney's Office.

Details as to how or why the fire was started are still under investigation, but Aurora police say Clark is also the suspect in a case involving damage to property at that same address from Oct. 30.