Man arrested, charged with hate crimes for spraying Spanish-speakers with gasoline in Aurora

An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.

Riny Kosam was arrested by Aurora Police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.

Aurora Police

Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish, told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.

Aurora Police

Kosam was arrested Wednesday by the Aurora Police's Direct Action Response Team, a unit the department says is primarily tasked with investigating violent crimes. He's been charged with robbery, assault in the third degree, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and several bias-motivated crimes.