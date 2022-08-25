Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested, charged with hate crimes for spraying Spanish-speakers with gasoline in Aurora

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Man wanted for bias-motivated crime in Aurora
Man wanted for bias-motivated crime in Aurora 00:27

An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.

Riny Kosam was arrested by Aurora Police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.

aurora-hate-crime-from-aurora-police.jpg
Aurora Police

Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish, told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.

riny-kosam.jpg
Aurora Police

Kosam was arrested Wednesday by the Aurora Police's Direct Action Response Team, a unit the department says is primarily tasked with investigating violent crimes. He's been charged with robbery, assault in the third degree, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and several bias-motivated crimes.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.